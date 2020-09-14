Wetherspoons have revealed that 66 of their workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

The chain said 50 pubs are affected by the virus since they reopened their doors at the start of July.

Around 32 million people have visited the chain's pubs in the last few months, but bosses have insisted they are still safe to visit.

The company said it has reported 66 positive tests for Covid-19 among its 41,564 employees since reopening.

It is not yet known which pubs have been affected.

Mr Martin told investors on Monday that he believes the safety of pubs during the pandemic has been “widely misunderstood”.

Tim Martin, founder and chairman of the group, said 811 pubs have reported zero positive tests, 40 pubs have reported one, six pubs have reported two, two pubs reported three and two pubs reported four.

The firm said most of the reported cases have been mild or asymptomatic and 28 of the 66 employees have already returned to work, after self-isolating in accordance with medical guidelines.

They also reported that trading was “very quiet” over the weekend, before the Government tightened restrictions on larger social gatherings.

Mr Martin shrugged off claims that larger groups might rush to the pub before the implementation of the new “rule of six” from Monday.

Mr Martin said: “Trade was very quiet over the weekend, as the public weighed up the evidence about the alleged dangers of going out – Wetherspoon sales were 22.5% below the equivalent Saturday last year.”