NEW guidance has been issued over car sharing in Scotland.

Transport Scotland issued the update last week, and it comes as the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country continues to rise.

Over the weekend, 465 people tested positive of the virus, with figures yesterday hitting a four-month high for the second day in a row.

A total of 244 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours – the highest daily figure since May 6 and up on the 221 recorded on Saturday.

This is 3.7% of newly-tested individuals.

683,004 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus



The total confirmed as positive has risen by 244 to 22,679



The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 2,499.



Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️… pic.twitter.com/uM77m5duL6 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) September 13, 2020

The Scottish Government last week confirmed the country would remain in Phase 3 of the route-map out of lockdown, imposing further restrictions on gatherings.

And Transport Scotland has issued updated guidance on car sharing.

Can I car share?

You should only share a car with a member of your own, or extended, household, according to the latest guidance.

However, Transport Scotland “recognises” that it may not always be possible, so have provided a list of mitigations to put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

What should I do if I need to car share?

If you must share, you are encouraged to share with the same people each time.

You should also keep to small groups, maintaining good ventilation by keeping the windows open if possible.

Everyone, unless exempt, should be asked to wear a face-covering.

After the journey:

Transport Scotland says: “When finishing your journey, we recommend you wash or sanitise your hands as soon as possible and ensure regular cleaning of keys or fobs, door handles and steering wheel.”

Full details can be found here.