A former Dundee United boss has dropped her claims for unfair dismissal and age discrimination after a bid to sue the club at an employment tribunal.

Priti Trivedi, ex-head of football operations, was made redundant in August last year and initially claimed she had been replaced with a younger employee.

She claimed there was no genuine reason to make her redundant and that her replacement went on carry out virtually identical duties as the football side’s new head of football administration ad legal affairs.

Had she been successful, her claim was said to amount to a five-figure sum, based on months of lost wages.

However, papers from the tribunal show that she has now withdrawn her case.

The tribunal judgment states: “The claim, having been withdrawn by the claimant, is dismissed.”

Ms Trivedi held the senior role at United from summer 2018.

Her redundancy came just over a year later, and just months after the Tannadice club was taken over by American-based businessman Mark Ogren in December 2018.

She initially claimed that the club did not follow a fair process in making her redundant and was also suing for breach of contract.

Ms Trivedi had previously worked with the club as company and club secretary from 1985 to 2000.

She returned in 2017, taking on the role of football operations manager before being promoted to the head of football operations shortly after.

She has also previously worked at Kilmarnock FC as general manager of the company and as finance manager for the Scottish Premier League.

The Herald has contacted Dundee United and Ms Trivedi’s solicitor for comment.