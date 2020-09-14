Keir Starmer has been told to self-isolate after a relative displayed symptoms of Covid-19.

The leader of the opposition will not be present in the House of Commons today as a key debate on the Internal Markets Bill takes place. 

It is understood the Labour leader is awaiting test results for his family member and is currently isolating at home.

He is not believed to be taking part in today's debate on the controversial bill which has been described as an assault on devolution and a threat to peace in Northern Ireland. 

A spokesman for Starmer said: "This morning Keir Starmer was advised to self isolate after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus.

"The member of his household has now had a test. In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals.”

 

 