70 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

At the Scottish Government's daily coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon revealed that 70 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with no new deaths registered.

The statistics show that 22,749 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 22,679 the day before.

Yesterday marked the highest daily figure since May 6, with daily figures showing 244 people tested positive.

Monday's number marks 2.7% of people newly tested.

At midnight on Sunday, 264 people were in hospital and seven in intensive care.