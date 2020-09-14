Nicola Sturgeon is to review local lockdown measures imposed on more than one million Scots today.

Extra restrictions were put in place in Glasgow City, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire two weeks ago, with Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire following suit last week.

Lanarkshire was added to the list of areas affected by localised rules on Friday.

Now, the First Minister will review the current position in the restrictions in place in Greater and Glasgow and Clyde today.

For those living in Glasgow City, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire, it has been two weeks since the rules were put in place.

Tomorrow marks seven days since they were extended to Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire, meaning it is time for a review by the Scottish Government into these restrictions.

Here's a reminder of the restrictions currently in place across parts of Scotland:

Visiting other households

The restrictions mean that you can no longer visit other people's homes.

However, some exceptions will apply, including emergencies, caring for vulnerable people or people in ‘extended households’.

Households who have formed an extended household and people providing care and support – for example caring for an elderly family member or delivering shopping - can continue to meet indoors with enhanced hygiene measures in place.

Meeting people outdoors

Members of up to two households (maximum of six people) can continue to meet outdoors, including in gardens, and in hospitality settings, provided all existing guidance is followed.

Hospital visits

Indoors visits to hospitals should be limited to protect the most vulnerable.

Visits to hospitals in affected areas and by residents of affected areas to other hospitals, is restricted to essential visits only.

Visits are limited to a birth partner during childbirth, a person receiving end of life care, accompanying a child and when providing support someone with a mental health issue such as dementia, a learning disability or autism.

Care home visits

Outdoor visits to care homes are permitted by three people from a maximum of two households, in line with current guidance.

Essential indoor visits in care homes can continue.