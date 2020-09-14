Two typhoon jets have been scrambled on an alert off the Scottish coast.
The two planes were launched from RAF Leuchars in Fife earlier this morning on a Quick Rection Alert (QRA).
The RAF Voyager ZZ336, which received a Union Jack paint-job costing almost £1m earlier this year, was deployed just after 11am to support the aircraft.
It travelled from RAF Brize Norton before heading across the North Sea. It appeared to circle a point below the Shetland Isles.
It is not yet known what sparked the QRA.
Similarly, another Airbus Voyager from Brize Norton has been spotted off the Scottish coast this morning.
The TARTN19 RAF aircraft has been circling off the north coast this morning after preparing RAF Brize Norton at around 10am, and an MoD spokesman has confirmed it is routing as part of the alert.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed the Quick Reaction Alert was launched from Leuchars airfield, but told The Herald they do not offer comment on ongoing operations.
The activity comes just days after two UK fighter jets based in RAF Lossiemouth intercepted two Russian aircraft off the Scottish coast on Saturday.
READ MORE: RAF jets scramble to intercept two Russian aircraft off Scottish coast
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the RAF Typhoons, which are based at RAF Lossiemouth, were scrambled after the Russian aircraft “entered the UK’s controlled zone of international airspace”.
