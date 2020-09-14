NICOLA Sturgeon has raised "serious concerns" that a UK-wide backlog in coronavirus test results is affecting the reporting of Scottish cases.

The First Minister said an additional 70 positive cases were confirmed yesterday, representing 2.7 per cent of those newly tested.

However she said the data behind this number – which is substantially lower than the 244 announced the previous day – is "not yet complete".

Ms Sturgeon also said her ministers had "managed to resist a move" by the UK Government to limit access to testing slots due to a demand issue.

Speaking during her regular coronavirus update, she said: "We understand that other parts of the UK are experiencing similar issues this morning and we are seeking to resolve these urgently.

"However it's important that I am frank that we now have a very serious concern that the backlog of test results being faced by the UK lab network...is starting to impact on the timeous reporting of Scottish results.

"We've been raising these concerns with the UK Government in recent days and indeed over the weekend the Health Secretary managed to resist a move to limit access to testing slots, and mobile testing units and regional testing centres.

"However this apparent delay in turnaround is causing us concern and therefore we'll be seeking to escalate these discussions with the UK Government over the course of today.

"Let me stress that we are very keen to play our full part in addressing these issues and finding solutions to them urgently.

"But we need the UK Government to share the full scale and nature of the issues they are facing, and the impact that they are having on Scotland in order that we can collectively, and very quickly, find solutions."

Ms Sturgeon said a further update will be provided "as soon as possible".

She said 264 people are currently in hospital with Covid, an increase of five while seven are in intensive care.

No Covid deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

The First Minister said it was exactly six months ago yesterday that the first Covid death was confirmed in Scotland.