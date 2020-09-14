Two men from the South of England have been arrested and charged in connection with a 'spate of housebreakings' across Scotland.
The men, both aged 31, are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today after seven alleged break-ins took place at locations in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glenrothes, Forres and Elgin.
The break-ins allegedly took place over a week period at the beginning of month - between August 30 and September 6 - at commercial Scottish premises.
Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, from Aberdeen CID, said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling serious and organised crime and we rely on information from our communities to help us.
"I want to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation and colleagues at North Wales Police who were also involved.
"Our enquiries continue and anyone with information about any break-ins should contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
