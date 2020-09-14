NICOLA Sturgeon has urged Scots to follow new coronavirus rules out of a sense of "collective solidarity" rather than seeing it as "spying on your neighbours".

The First Minister made the comments as the "rule of six" limit came into force, restricting indoor and outdoor gatherings to six people from a maximum of two households.

However she said those who are concerned about others "flagrantly breaching the rules" – such as by having a house party – can report it to the police.

Ms Sturgeon was asked whether Scots should report or challenge their neighbours and family members who appear to be breaching rules.

UK crime minister Kit Malthouse told the BBC it is "open to neighbours to do exactly that through the non-emergency number".

He said: "And if they are concerned and they do see that kind of thing, then absolutely they should think about it."

Ms Sturgeon said Scots are better served by a sense of "collective solidarity".

Speaking during her regular coronavirus update, she said: "We can't get through this as five million, or just above five million individuals, we can only get through this as a society pulling together.

"So I don't want us to see it, if we can at all avoid it, as spying on your neighbours or reporting your neighbours to the police.

"I want all of us to come at this from – why are we doing this? It's to protect each other.

"And I think that's served us well so far, and I think it will continue to serve us well.

"That said, and the Chief Constable has said this, if you are worried that somebody close to you, or physically in close proximity to you, or somebody you're aware of is flagrantly breaching the rules and having a house party or something, then the police are there to deal with that.

"It shouldn't be for you to have to go and deal with that, it should be for the police to come and they will deal with it in their proportionate and sensitive way, and where necessary they will take enforcement action."

Ms Sturgeon said those who take risks are potentially harming those around them.

She said: "Of course the police are there to do a job. People should have recourse to that when they feel it is necessary.

"But if we all act in that spirit of collective solidarity, then the occasions in which people will need to do that will be fewer than they would be otherwise."