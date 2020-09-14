A leading Scots charity has said a range of anti-Down's syndrome t-shirts that were sold on Amazon is "tantamount to hate crime".

Shirts resurfaced on Amazon's website last week, featuring slogans including "Let's make Down's syndrome extinct" and "F*** Down's syndrome".

Similar garments appeared on the site back in March, but were removed by bosses.

Thousands signed an online petition over the weekend after the clothing items reappeared, with many saying the offensive shirts promote hate speech against people with Down's syndrome.

Amazon have confirmed the shirts have again been removed from their site, and say sellers must follow their guidelines or risk action being taken.

But Down's Syndrome Scotland, the country's only charity specific for people with the condition, has now backed calls for the online retailer to take a stand against the items.

The charity's chief executive, Eddie McConnell, told The Herald that they need assurances that it will not happen again.

He said: “These t-shirts are abhorrent and tantamount to hate crime.

"It would appear that this is not an isolated incident and it is vital that Amazon act quickly to fix this problem on its site and provide assurance that this will not happen again.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with people with Down’s syndrome and their families to tackle all forms of abuse targeting our community.

"At a time when disabled people are already feeling deeply marginalised as we emerge from the initial stages of the pandemic, comments such as this need to be called out.”

A Change.org petition launched on Saturday has amassed 17,000 signatures, with supports looking to have offending sellers band.

The petition's description reads: "We want to see companies who sell items on Amazon that incite hate speech against any minorities banned from ever selling on Amazon again.

"Many people from the Down's syndrome community have contacted Amazon time and time again to remove product inciting Hate speech against people who have Down's syndrome.

"We would like you to find a way to stop these items being listed for sale on Amazon & if Amazon hold such stock to distribute Via Amazon prime, we would like to see said stock destroyed.

"Hate crime is no joke and is on the rise against people with Learning disabilities.

"We hope to see Amazon helping the Down's syndrome community fight against hate crime."

Actress Sally Phillips also weighed in, and publicly criticised the site for selling the shirts, and describe the tops as "hatewear" that demonstrate eugenic ideas "are really taking hold".

A spokesman for Amazon UK told The Herald: “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account.”

Down’s syndrome is a genetic condition caused by the presence of an extra chromosome in a baby’s cells, and affects roughly 40,000 people in the UK.