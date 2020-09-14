Relatives have begun to share emotional tributes to the 22 victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

The mother of 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod, from Barra, said her “whole world has been shattered into pieces” as the first moving tributes were paid to victims at the Manchester Arena public inquiry.

Touching tributes from family and friends were heard today as the commemorative hearings phase of the inquiry began.

Loved ones shared memories of Eilidh MacLeod, 14, from the island of Barra in the Outer Hebrides, Martyn Hett, 29, from Stockport, and John Atkinson, 28, from Bury, as proceedings got underway for the second week of the inquiry.

The voice of Eilidh's mother was heard as she remembered her "special girl" and said her "whole world has been shattered into pieces".

READ MORE: Manchester Arena Bombing: Public inquiry starting today will leave 'no stone unturned'

Parents Roderick and Marion MacLeod were present at the hearing in Manchester as a touching video tribute was played for their daughter.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, one of the victims of the terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017

The video began with footage of the Barra landscape, with the sun rising over the mountains and beaches.

Bagpipe music is also featured in the video commemorating Eilidh's life, a keen bagpiper.

Duncan Nicholson, the son of her bagpipes tutor, said: “As we say on the islands: ‘She had the music.'”

Marion MacLeod said: “Eilidh was a very special girl – of course she was, she was mine.

“Even though she was only 14 she was loving life. My whole world has been shattered into pieces.”

The video included photos of Eilidh throughout her childhood, and family described her as shy and quiet.

Her mother also spoke fondly of how she loved make-up, her phone, and music - whilst sharing a love of Harry Potter with her sister Laura.

Michelle Mclean, her old teacher at primary school, said: “You are taught not to have favourites but some children just stick with you, and Eilidh was one of the girls that stuck with me.

“She brought this warmth and glow about her. She had a special sparkle in her eyes. She was such a loving young girl. She loved, she laughed, she smiled.

“I know the island community and school community … miss her so much.”

The teenager’s aunt, Margaret McNeill, said: “From the day she was born Eilidh brought joy.

“She really was a blonde-haired, green-eyed bundle of fun.”

Her cousin, Tony McNeill, said: “I miss Eilidh every single day. I miss everything about Eilidh every single day. I’m still Eilidh’s godfather and I love her millions and I always will.”

Eilidh’s father said: “She was just growing into a lovely, lovely young woman with this fantastic skill she was able to express herself in.”

After the video came to a close Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said: “If I may say so, that was a very beautiful and fitting tribute. Music has always played a huge part in my life.

READ MORE: Manchester Arena bomb plotter jailed for at least 55 years

“At the risk of upsetting the whole of Scotland I have never been a great fan of the bagpipes, but watching that has begun to change my mind.”

22 victims of the terror attack during the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017.

Earlier, tributes were paid to Martyn Hett, 29, by his father Paul Hett, his stepmother Kath, his brothers Dan Hett and Matthew Rowe and their families.

Mr Hett said: “Where on earth do you even begin to paint a portrait of Martyn?

“So vibrant, so full of energy.”

Just two days after the bombing, Martyn had been due to go on the holiday of a lifetime he had been saving up for.

Mr Hett said three days before Martyn’s death, the family had held a goodbye party ahead of the planned eight-week holiday in the US.

Through tears, Mr Hett continued: “We gave him a big hug and said goodbye … having no way of knowing we would never see him again.

“Martyn’s future was bright. He had just been promoted at work and he was ready to go on a holiday of a lifetime. This was cruel beyond belief.

“Martyn crammed more in his 29 years than most of us do in a lifetime.

“His memory will shine brightly forever.”

In a simple tribute, the parents of John Atkinson, his mother Daryl Price and father Kevan, said their son had a Mensa IQ of 137 aged eight and after leaving school he went on to work with young adults with autism and behavioural difficulties, a job he loved.

John had two older sisters Laura and Stacey, and one younger sibling, Amy. The family’s statements were read by legal representatives.

The parents’ statement said: “Since John’s untimely death our lives have been torn apart.

“He was the centre of our world. We miss him so much, his laugh, his humour, his personality, his love for his family … we will miss everything about him.

“Now there’s a huge void in our family.”

The final tribute of the day will be for Sorrell Leczkowski, 14.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi murdered the 22 victims and injured hundreds more after detonating a home-made bomb at the arena following an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

The public inquiry is expected to last into next spring.