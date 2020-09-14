The SCOTTISH Government has been told to climate proof railway lines following a series of landslips.

The West Highland Line has now been closed following a landslip between Crainlarich and Fort William – while the Edinburgh to Glasgow line was closed following a landslip near Shotts.

Three people were killed when a train travelling from Aberdeen to Glasgow stuck a landslip.

John Finnie, the Scottish Greens’ transport spokesperson has now called for a strategy to be drawn up to protect public transport infrastructure from the climate emergency.

He said: “We know that Scotland’s antiquated rail network is vulnerable to adverse weather, and we know that as the climate emergency grips, we will be faced by increasingly severe weather. Action must be taken now to protect and enhance Scotland’s railway.

“Many of my constituents rely on the West Highland Line, and it provides a massive economic boost to communities along its route, but frustrations are building at regular closures caused by the weather. I commend those who work tirelessly to keep the railway open, but it’s clear that we urgently need a climate plan to protect this and other lines.”

He added: “The recent fatal derailment near Stonehaven has shown us what tragic consequences can arise.

“The Scottish Government needs to urgently develop and implement a climate plan for Scotland’s railway, that ensures the current network is protected and all future improvements are climate proofed.”