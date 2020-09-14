Rangers hero Brian Laudrup has been given the all-clear from cancer after a 10-year battle with the illness.
The former attacking player was diagnosed with Follicular Lymphoma back in 2010 and has been fighting the disease since. But he revealed the heartwarming news on social media this afternoon surrounded by doctors and nurses in an emotional Instagram post.
Loading
Today, after 10 years of treatment and check ups, I finally got the all clear for my Follicular Lymphoma Cancer diagnosis! A huge thank you to this amazing and wonderful medical staff at Rigshospitalet ❤️🙏☀️
Thanking those who have helped him down the years, Laudrup beamed: "Today, after 10 years of treatment and check ups, I finally got the all clear for my Follicular Lymphoma Cancer diagnosis! A huge thank you to this amazing and wonderful medical staff at Rigshospitalet".
Fans of the Light Blues and other clubs around the globe flooded Laudrup's post with messages of support and delight at his positive news. One said: "Fantastic news," while another added: "Yess Brian phenomenal news."
One commented: "Good news Brian all the best," as a fourth wrote: "Warrior, legend."
Laudrup spent four years as a player at Ibrox and is still regarded as an icon of the club.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment