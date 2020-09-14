A claim made for £57million EuroMillions jackpot won in Ayrshire is currently being finalised.

The deadline to claim the prize money owed to a person who bought the winning ticket in South Ayrshire was yesterday.

The lottery's operators, Camelot, revealed that they are in the process of finalising the validation of a claim and will then arrange payment to the ticket-holder.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson 'failing to hold the Union together', says Keir Starmer

The winner had until yesterday, Sunday, September 13, to prove the prize was rightfully theirs and it looks like they have come forward.

The ticket was bought in Ayrshire in March and the 180 day limit on claims ran out yesterday meaning the mystery ticket-holder has finally come forward to claim the life-changing cash.

The £57,869,670 rollover jackpot was won with the numbers 5, 7, 8, 16, 20 and

Lucky Stars 2 and 12.

It was reported that a claim had been made for the cash in May, but since then no winner has been confirmed following a rigorous validation process until today.

A Camelot spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we are currently finalising the validation of a claim made on this prize and are in the process of arranging for payment to be made to the ticket-holder

"Once the prize has been fully validated and paid, we'll issue confirmation of that - but there will be no further updates before then."

READ MORE: Sturgeon on new Covid rules: 'I don't want us to see it as spying on your neighbours'

Previously, a spokesperson for the company said: "We don't comment on the detail of individual claims.

"In general terms, however, and just like any other lottery, there will be prizes that remain unclaimed for any number of reasons.

"I can tell you that, in The National Lottery's case, the level of unclaimed prize money is very low and was less than 3 per cent of all prize money awarded in 2019/20.

"All unclaimed prize money, and the interest earned on it over the claim period, goes to good causes – benefiting the whole of the UK."