The RAF have confirmed that two typhoon jets were scrambled in response to Russian aircrafts off the coast of Scotland.

The two military planes were launched from RAF Leuchars in Fife in a Quick Reaction Alert (QRA).

The jets travelled from RAF Brize Norton before heading across the North Sea and appearing to circle an area below the Shetland Isles.

This is the second QRA scramble in three days, with RAF crews intercepting two Tu-142 Bear F maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft on Saturday.

READ MORE: Scientists find gas linked to life in atmosphere of Venus

One of these jets was the RAF Voyager ZZ336 which received an almost £1m Union Jack paint job thanks to Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this year.

Air Officer Commanding 11 Group, Air Vice-Marshal Ian Duguid, said:

“We continue to work closely with all of our NATO allies to defend our nations and to deter potential aggressors. There is remarkable symmetry as we stand on the eve of Battle of Britain Day, knowing the RAF has scrambled once more.

“It’s been another successful display of cooperation at every level of the RAF and with NATO.”

The RAF Lossiemouth said:

🚨 Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons were scrambled today from their temporary base at Leuchars Station in Fife.



✈️ This was in response to Russian military aircraft operating in international airspace, but within @NATO's Air Policing Area.



Here's what you need to know 👇



1/#QRA pic.twitter.com/6oOAA8fLC6 — RAF Lossiemouth (@RAFLossiemouth) September 14, 2020

“Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons were scrambled today from their temporary base at Leuchars Station in Fife.

“This was in response to Russian military aircraft operating in international airspace, but within @NATO's Air Policing Area.

“Unidentified aircraft were tracked as they entered the northern @NATO Air Policing Area.

“This was monitored by the Combined Air Operations Centre at Uedem, Germany.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson 'failing to hold the Union together', says Keir Starmer

“In the UK, Control & Reporting Centres at @RAFBoulmer & @RAFScampton prepared to scramble @Luftforsvaret, the Royal Norwegian Air Force, scrambled their Quick Reaction Alert F-16s to intercept and identify these aircraft.

“They were visually identified as two Russian Tu-160 Blackjacks - long-range, supersonic bombers.”