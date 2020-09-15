SCOTS are being warned of a nationwide scam in which people are being told they have won a share of £425,000 posing as a popular Scottish charitable 'postcode lottery'.

Letters delivered to residents say they are from the 'People's Postcode Lottery' which was launched in Scotland eight years ago.

While the genuine lottery is based in Edinburgh, the circulating letter reveals a head office address in London.

The real People's Postcode Lottery, which has raised hundreds of millions of pounds for good causes, dishes out thousands of pounds worth of prizes to lucky winners across the country. It's celebrity ambassadors include David Attenborough, Brian Blessed and Judi Dench.

But recipients to the bogus version are told that a processing fee is required to release the winnings, something which legitimate lotteries would never do.

Letters are known to have been delivered across the Highland area but it is feared they have been delivered further afield.

The website of the legitimate People's Postcode Lottery.

Highland Council trading standards said the real People’s Postcode Lottery says it will never ask you to pay anything to receive your winnings and that people should never give out personal or financial information.

Trading standards manager David MacKenzie, said the matter came to their attention through the council's Adult Support and Protection network where staff "proactively engage with those directly involved in adult care".

He said: “Scam mail can take the form of fake lotteries or imitate genuine lotteries. "Scam mail is sent with the sole intention of obtaining money through deception and/or fraud. It is a common theme among lottery scams to ask for an upfront fee to release winnings. "We want to know about potentially fraudulent mail so that we can investigate illegal business activity and support those affected, particularly the more vulnerable members in our community.”

The legitimate People's Postcode Lottery was launched in Scotland 13 years ago by Scots TV stars Kaye Adams, John Michie, Angus Purden and Dawn Steele.

All people had to do was pay £2 a week to register their postcode in a draw.

All the proceeds were to stay in Scotland. And when announced of all the money raised from ticket sales, a minimum of 20 per cent will go to charities.

Prize money ranges from as little as £10 all the way up to a postcode millions win, with prizes of £1,000 and £30,000 in between.

The end of the letter.

Tickets are based on postcodes and only playing streets are entered into the draws.

It was first launched in the north of England in 2005 as a pilot scheme. After a successful launch, it expanded into Scotland in 2007 and Wales in July 2010.

The lottery says that 32% of people's payments go to charity.

As of last year, there is £30,000 on offer for every ticket in one winning area on Saturday and Sunday, and £1,000 daily for players in 20 selected areas. Then every month, participants in one location share £3 million.

From 2008 to 2010, People's Postcode Lottery sponsored Postcode Challenge, a quiz show hosted by Angus Purden on STV.