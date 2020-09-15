The use of new open banking apps will benefit your pocket in the ‘new normal’, says Catherine Thompson, Programme Manager, Nesta Challenges

So far, 2020 has been a year of adjustments. Adjusting to new ways of working (for those of us fortunate enough to still have a job), adjusting to a fall in earnings, adjusting to new ways of socialising and adjusting to continuing day to day activities with as little human contact as possible. And as a city, we’re now having to readjust to new lockdown restrictions following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

Simply ‘carrying on’ during a global pandemic is not easy, but many of us have become accustomed to our new way of life, and doing things in different ways. Some of us have even learned new skills - especially digital skills.

More than ever, in these uncertain times we need to track our pennies - so having the access and confidence to use online and digital banking services is helping us keep a tighter grip on the pursestrings and making our money work harder for us.

After health concerns, money worries are a huge cause for concern for many of us during these times, according to new research commissioned by the Open Up 2020 Challenge. Over a quarter of Glaswegians claim they are “terrified” of the financial impact of another lockdown, so it’s no surprise that more people are seizing the opportunity to improve their finances with the help of online apps and tools to manage their finances and achieve specific goals like saving.

For example, one such money management app is Cleo. It uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a sprinkling of humour to help people reach their financial goals by providing personalised tips on spending, budgeting and saving.

Continued uncertainties surrounding work, the lockdown duration and restrictions on retail and leisure activities may be playing a hand in encouraging people to reign in their spending, or at least reduce opportunities. And it looks like efforts are paying off as more than a third of Glaswegians say they were able to save more money than usual during lockdown - squirreling away an average of £775 during lockdown.

And faced with the threat of more lockdown restrictions, many people have been keen to get their financial house in order sooner rather than later. More than a fifth of people have been preparing their finances for another wave of the virus.

Of course, we can’t ignore the fact that lockdown has forced some people to take stock of their finances - but for more fortunate others, it has presented an opportunity to save and make any extra disposable cash work a bit harder for them. In fact, 37% of Glaswegians claim they are actually financially better off since lockdown began back in March.

More than one in 10 were able to save for the first time ever - some with the help of apps such as Plum, which tracks your current accounts and automatically stashes away savings, reducing bills and even switching bill providers. Another app, Moneyhub, uses machine learning to offer actionable insights to help people improve their financial wellness.

Meanwhile, apps such as Moneybox are designed to help customers save and invest for their future. It rounds off everyday purchases to the nearest pound and then sets aside the spare change in a range of investment products like ISAs and pensions, building up a pot of savings that continues to make money for the user. Another app, Scotland-based Sustainably, operates on a similar basis rounding up customers’ spending but instead donating the extra cash to a charity of their choice.

As people have turned more to app-based and online money management tools, trust and familiarity with these platforms has also risen - helping to increase both financial and digital literacy across the nation.

Almost three quarters of Glaswegians say they felt comfortable using apps and digital banking services during lockdown and plan to keep it up after restrictions ease. Almost a quarter now feel more comfortable managing finances online since before lockdown and almost a fifth say they trust these tools more now than before.

This is good news for customers as they have access to more tools and services to help them achieve their financial goals. The introduction of open banking - which enables people to securely access their financial data through selected third party services, such as these money management and banking services apps - gives customers meaningful insights on their finances as well as helping them achieve specific goals, such as investing or saving.

While Covid-19 has taught us that we can never be too certain about what the future holds, it’s important to know that help is available - and at our very fingertips - to help us achieve our financial goals and bring us closer to where we want to be, both for now and the longer term.