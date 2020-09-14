MPs voted on Boris Johnson’s Internal Market Bill on Monday night.
The Internal Market Bill had been widely condemned for disrespecting international law by overriding the Withdrawal Agreement.
However, the bill was passed in the House of Commons tonight by 340 votes in favour, and 263 against.
We have compiled a list of how every Scottish MP voted in the bill.
Here's how your local MP voted:
Against (No):
Hannah Bardell, Livingston
Mhairi Black, Paisley and Renfrewshire South
Iain Blackford, Ross, Skye and Lochaber
Kirsty Blackman, Aberdeen North
Steven Bonnar, Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
Deidre Brock, Edinburgh North and Leith
Alan Brown, Kilmarnock and Loudoun
Dr Lisa Cameron, East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
Alistair Carmichael, Orkney and Shetland
Wendy Chamberlain, North East Fife
Douglas Chapman, Dunfermline and West Fife
Joanna Cherry, Edinburgh South West
Ronnie Cowan, Inverclyde
Angela Crawley, Lanark and Hamilton East
Martyn Day, Linlithgow and East Falkirk
Martin Docherty-Hughes, West Dunbartonshire
Dave Doogan, Angus
Allan Dorans, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
Marion Fellows, Motherwell and Wishaw
Margaret Ferrier, Rutherglen and Hamilton West
Stephen Flynn, Aberdeen South
Patricia Gibson, North Ayrshire and Arran
Patrick Grady, Glasgow North
Peter Grant, Glenrothes
Neil Gray, Airdrie and Shotts
Neale Hanvey, Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
Drew Hendry, Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
Stewart Hosie, Dundee East
Christine Jardine, Edinburgh West
Chris Law, Dundee West
David Linden, Glasgow East
Kenny MacAskill, East Lothian
Angus MacNeil Na h-Eileanan an lar
Stewart McDonald, Glasgow South
Stuart C McDonald, Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
Anne McLaughlin, Glasgow North East
John McNally, Falkirk
Carol Monaghan, Glasgow North West
Ian Murray, Edinburgh South
Gavin Newlands, Paisley and Renfrewshire North
John Nicolson, Ochil and South Perthshire
Brenand O'Hara, Argyll and Bute
Kirsten Oswald, East Renfrewshire
Tommy Sheppard, Edinburgh East
Alyn Smith, Stirling
Chris Stephens, Glasgow South West
Jamie Stone, Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Alison Thewliss, Glasgow Central
Richard Thomson, Gordon
Owen Thompson, Midlothian
Dr Philippa Whitford, Central Ayrshire
Pete Wishart, Perth and North Perthshire
For (Aye):
Andrew Bowie, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
David Duguid, Banff and Buchan
Alister Jack, Dumfries and Galloway
John Lamont, Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
David Mundell, Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
Douglas Ross, Moray
Did not vote:
Amy Callaghan, East Dunbartonshire
You can see the full breakdown of the votes here.
