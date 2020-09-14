MPs voted on Boris Johnson’s Internal Market Bill on Monday night.

The Internal Market Bill had been widely condemned for disrespecting international law by overriding the Withdrawal Agreement.

However, the bill was passed in the House of Commons tonight by 340 votes in favour, and 263 against.

We have compiled a list of how every Scottish MP voted in the bill.

Here's how your local MP voted:

Against (No):

Hannah Bardell, Livingston

Mhairi Black, Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Iain Blackford, Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Kirsty Blackman, Aberdeen North

Steven Bonnar, Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill

Deidre Brock, Edinburgh North and Leith

Alan Brown, Kilmarnock and Loudoun

Dr Lisa Cameron, East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

Alistair Carmichael, Orkney and Shetland

Wendy Chamberlain, North East Fife

Douglas Chapman, Dunfermline and West Fife

Joanna Cherry, Edinburgh South West

Ronnie Cowan, Inverclyde

Angela Crawley, Lanark and Hamilton East

Martyn Day, Linlithgow and East Falkirk

Martin Docherty-Hughes, West Dunbartonshire

Dave Doogan, Angus

Allan Dorans, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Marion Fellows, Motherwell and Wishaw

Margaret Ferrier, Rutherglen and Hamilton West

Stephen Flynn, Aberdeen South

Patricia Gibson, North Ayrshire and Arran

Patrick Grady, Glasgow North

Peter Grant, Glenrothes

Neil Gray, Airdrie and Shotts

Neale Hanvey, Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath

Drew Hendry, Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey

Stewart Hosie, Dundee East

Christine Jardine, Edinburgh West

Chris Law, Dundee West

David Linden, Glasgow East

Kenny MacAskill, East Lothian

Angus MacNeil Na h-Eileanan an lar

Stewart McDonald, Glasgow South

Stuart C McDonald, Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

Anne McLaughlin, Glasgow North East

John McNally, Falkirk

Carol Monaghan, Glasgow North West

Ian Murray, Edinburgh South

Gavin Newlands, Paisley and Renfrewshire North

John Nicolson, Ochil and South Perthshire

Brenand O'Hara, Argyll and Bute

Kirsten Oswald, East Renfrewshire

Tommy Sheppard, Edinburgh East

Alyn Smith, Stirling

Chris Stephens, Glasgow South West

Jamie Stone, Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

Alison Thewliss, Glasgow Central

Richard Thomson, Gordon

Owen Thompson, Midlothian

Dr Philippa Whitford, Central Ayrshire

Pete Wishart, Perth and North Perthshire 

For (Aye):

Andrew Bowie, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

David Duguid, Banff and Buchan

Alister Jack, Dumfries and Galloway

John Lamont, Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

David Mundell, Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

Douglas Ross, Moray

Did not vote:

Amy Callaghan, East Dunbartonshire

You can see the full breakdown of the votes here.