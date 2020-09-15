The controversial UK Internal Market bill was passed in the House of Commons tonight.
The trade bill, which breaks international law, received 340 votes in favour, and 263 against.
The bill has been widely criticised by MPs across Scotland as many believe that it will take away powers from the Scottish Government.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:
340 MPs vote to break international law. https://t.co/KhANfGBLHG— Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) September 14, 2020
340 MPs voted to remove the EU's ability to make wicked threats about blocking food exports to a constituent part of the United Kingdom. A good day for parliamentary sovereignty.— Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) September 14, 2020
Slow clap for Douglas Ross pic.twitter.com/WFR9SL9o1e— Lisajane (@lisajanemurray) September 14, 2020
#InternalMarketBill is a breach of international law and an indication of this government’s lack of integrity.— Domitilla Sagramoso (@dsagramoso) September 14, 2020
It is a slap in the face of the EU, a sign that the UK under Johnson was never negotiating in good faith.
It will come back to haunt the UK https://t.co/yfwwH0dZ2r
Sickening nonsense from so many Tories tonight, spinning this disastrous legislation as ‘for our country’, trying to make it a test of patriotism, pitting the UK against our European neighbours. Economically, legally, ethically #InternalMarketBill does nothing but diminish the UK— Helen Hayes (@helenhayes_) September 14, 2020
Voting against the #InternalMarketBill now. This is the biggest power grab since the creation of devolution in #Wales @Plaid_Cymru will oppose this every step of the way.— Hywel Williams AS/MP (@HywelPlaidCymru) September 14, 2020
I see tonight we're being visited by the Ghost of Brexit Yet To Come.#internalmarketsbill #InternalMarketBill #WithdrawalAgreementBill pic.twitter.com/D2ro7AwOtP— Marie Gardiner (@MarieGardiner) September 14, 2020
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment