The A83 Old Military Road has reopened under convoy at Rest and Be Thankful following a 'significant' landslide at the weekend.

Heavy rain forced the closure of the road with a landslide causing more than 2000 tonnes of earth to block the route. 

Road operators Bear Scotland have now confirmed that the route has reopened this morning.

They took to social media to confirm that following an early morning safety review the route had been reopened but that the A82 Tarbet to Crianlarich was closed at Glen Falloch as a result of a road traffic incident. 