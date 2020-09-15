A man has captured amazing footage of dolphins swimming and jumping off the coast of Arran.
David Frew was with a group friends fishing off the Ayrshire coast when he spotted the pod of dolphins chasing shoals of mackerel.
He said: "It was a once in a lifetime thing for me and I've been out on the sea for years.
"I've seen orcas, but this was amazing."
The group were fishing along from Lamlash when they turned around and saw hundreds of dolphins.
