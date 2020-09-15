After a major spike in the demand for Covid-19 tests in Scotland during August, the Scottish Government has promised to increase testing capacity across the country.

Nicola Sturgeon has warned of “serious concerns” over a backlog of coronavirus tests.

How many people have been tested for Covid-19 in Scotland?

As of 14th September, 685,626 people have been tested for coronavirus in Scotland.

How many people have tested positive?

Out of the 685,626 tests carried out, 22,749 were positive and 662,877 were confirmed as negative.

How many tests in total have been carried out in Scotland?

A total of 594,278 Covid-19 tests have been carried out through NHS labs and 806,675 tests through UKG Labs in Scotland have reported results.

In the last week, the average number of daily tests was around 16,100. This is 3,000 less than the week before and 6,000 less than a fortnight ago.

What has Nicola Sturgeon said about it?

Speaking at her daily conference, the First Minister said:

"It’s important that I am frank that we now have a very serious concern that the backlog of test results being faced by the UK lab network - which the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab is part of - is starting to impact on the timeous reporting of Scottish results.

"We’ve been raising these concerns with the UK Government in recent days and over the weekend the Health Secretary managed to resist a move to limit access to testing slots at mobile testing unit and regional testing centres.

"However, this apparent delay in turnaround is causing us concern and therefore we will be seeking to escalate these discussions with the UK Government over the course of today.

"Let me stress that we are keen to play our full part in addressing these issues and finding solutions to them urgently. But we need the UK Government to share the full scale and nature of the issues they are facing and the impact that they are having on Scotland so that we can collectively, and very quickly, find solutions."

Will there be more walk-through test centres?

The Scottish Government announced in August that 11 new walk-through test sites would be set up around Scotland.

So far, a site in St. Andrews has been created and Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said that another six will be set up by the end of September.

Ms Freeman said that these would focus on the largest university towns and cities and that more would be in operation by the end of October.

Tests in care homes

3,389 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been linked to residents of all ages in care homes in Scotland.

This has resulted in 46% of all Covid-19 registered deaths relating to care homes in the country - the same as in hospitals.

The Scottish government has committed to testing all staff in care homes every week, however Chief executive of Scottish Care, Dr Donald Macaskill, warned that many care workers were waiting weeks for results.

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said that regular testing of care staff was a “surveillance measure” and getting results back to people quickly was not as important as testing people showing symptoms of the virus.

Mobile testing centres

Around 100,000 tests have been carried out by mobile testing centres in Scotland.

Responsibility for the operation of these was passed from the Army to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

When local clusters have been identified these mobile testing units can be moved into local communities.