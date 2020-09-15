ALEX Salmond was known for “bullying and intimidatory behaviour” while First Minister, his former top official has told a Holyrood inquiry.

However Sir Peter Housden refused to tell MSPs whether he had spoken directly to Nicola Sturgeon about that same conduct.

He said he was bound by a civil service code of confidentiality not to disclose who he spoke to, although it would have been normal to speak to another senior politician.

Sir Peter stressed there had been no “formal” complaints against any minister in the Scottish Government while he was its Permanent Secretary from 2010 to 2015.

However he confirmed that he was aware of “concerns” about Mr Salmond’s conduct.

He said: “I knew that the former First Minister could display bullying and intimidatory behaviour. I knew the situation we were dealing with.”

Sir Peter said he did not witness any bullying by Mr Salmond, but was “well aware” from conversations with his principle private secretary and others that it occurred.

He said he had never heard any suggestion of sexual misconduct involving Mr Salmond.

He said Mr Salmond's office usually ran very well, and staff were highly motivated and excited to be there, but this was occassionally "punctuated" by issues with his conduct.

He also said he did tell his successor, the current Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, about Mr Salmond's conduct as there had been no formal complaints, indications of sexual misconduct or a "known egregious act".

By the time of the handover, Mr Salmond had also resigned as FM in the wake of the No result in the 2014 independence referendum.

Sir Peter said: "As far as I knew I had no bodies buried. There was nothing in my secret box that I must pass on to the new permanent secretary."

Sir Peter said he had no access to Scottish Government documents and was therefore relying on his memory of “events and circumstances a number of years ago”.

The cross-party committee of inquiry is examining the Scottish Government’s botched in-house harassment probe into Mr Salmond in 2018.

Mr Salmond had the exercise set aside in a judicial review at the Court of Session, forcing ministers to admit it had been unfair, unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias”.

The collapse of the Government’s case in January 2019 left taxpayers with a £500,000 legal bill for Mr Salmond’s costs.

Mr Salmond was acquitted of 13 counts of sexual assault in March this year, but evidence emerged of inappropriate and drunken behaviour with female staff.

SIr Peter had already told the inquiry last month in written evidence about poor ministerial behaviour.

He said then: “Where there were individual Ministers whose behaviour was a cause for concern, the expectation was that the Permanent Secretary would manage these situations without recourse to formal procedures.

“Confidentiality requirements preclude me from sharing the particulars my experience but I took actions on these lines in a number of settings.”

As Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton peppered Sir Peter with questions about Mr Salmond's conduct, he was stopped by SNP convener Linda Fabiani.

She told him: "We are not putting Mr Salmond on trial here."



