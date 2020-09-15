FORMER Scotland international footballer Kris Boyd has much in common with Celtic legend Henrik Larsson over and above being footballers.

Both the former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker and the former Sweden international footballer who remains a Parkhead idol have both suffered the pain of having lost a younger brother.

Larsson has admitted he sought professional help after his 35-year-old Robert died of an overdose and has been encouraging others to speak out if they are experiencing mental health issues.

Mr Boyd also felt the pain of the tragic suicide of his brother Scott which prompted the Sky Sports pundit to set up a charity in his memory.

The Kris Boyd Charity has raised over £200,000 to date and, in July, earned a prestigious international award for a #PassingPositivity campaign.

Mr Boyd discovered the shared history when interviewing Larsson for The Lockdown Tactics, a podcast he hosts with West Ham United’s Robert Snodgrass, a former Scotland team-mate.

The revelation left Mr Boyd reflecting on “a bond that means more than all of our goals put together”.

He said: “The podcast was set up to help the public, and it’s doing that, but it’s definitely helped me too. I’ve opened up, got a few things off my chest, and feel better for it.

“Hearing other people share their problems, like Henrik speaking about how he dealt with losing his brother, had also really made me look at myself, what I’m doing, and how I’m dealing with things.”

The 37-year-old has also seen the likes of footballers John Terry, Andy Robertson and Steph Houghton alongside world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury offer insights into the process of coping with inner struggles.

“The openness is what’s brought so many people in, I think,” Mr Boyd told old FIFA.com. “People look at top footballers, or champion boxers, and think, ‘What have they got to worry about?’ But mental health can impact anyone and, when it does, all the money, the cars, the fame means nothing.

“I’d known Snoddy (Snodgrass) for a while and knew he was passionate about mental health issues and making a difference, so the podcast came from chatting about that.

"With so many people feeling that they’re at rock bottom, especially during this pandemic, the timing just seemed right. We felt that having famous sportspeople, people’s heroes, speaking about their problems and how they’ve dealt with them could make a difference. And we're already hearing that it’s helping a lot of people.

“That message – about finding someone to talk to – is something that comes through from everyone, and it’s so important. But listening is vital too. With mental illnesses, so often it’s something that you can’t see – it’s a hidden illness. So it’s important to educate people on what to look out for, and what best to do when one of their friends or loved ones is struggling.”

He said his motivation for his mental health work is to ensure no other family goes through what his went through.

“But even before what happened with my little brother, I always felt there was something missing in football in terms of looking after people – particularly youngsters who’re promised the world, have great hopes and are then released at 16, 17, 18, when they’re fragile and have nothing to fall back on. What happened to my brother just took things in a different direction," he said.

“I am proud of the work the charity does, and I definitely feel it’s having an impact. It will be a few years down the line before we can see the extent of it, in terms of what we’re doing with kids and young people. But we’re hearing some great stories and feedback about what it’s meaning on a personal level. And we’ve always said that if what we’re doing can help save one life, it will all have been worth it.”