THE number of patients in hospital with Covid in Scotland has been slashed from 262 to just 48 following revisions to how they are counted.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that from now on statistics for the number of patients in hospital with Covid will be based only on people who have tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.

The First Minister added that this would mean a "small number" of Covid patients who take longer to recover - and spend longer in hospital as a result - will be missing from the daily count.

However, she stressed that the revised measurement would also be "more sensitive to changes in hospital admissions".

Using the new method, the number of people in intensive care with Covid has also reduced - though far less dramatically - from seven to six.

The previous tally, which has been used since the outset of the pandemic, had become less accurate over time because it was including patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 infection but had since recovered and were in hospital for other reasons.

The issue was highlighted two weeks ago in a blog by Professor Carl Heneghan, the director of the Centre for Evidence-based Medicine at Oxford University, who suggested there was a "potentially substantial" problem with the existing data.

Prof Heneghan noted that, as of August 28, the data indicated that there were 255 Covid patients in hospital in Scotland compared to 430 in England.

On a population basis, that meant that the patient rate in Scotland would be nearly nine times higher - 46.8 per million compared to 7.7 per million in England.

As of yesterday, there were 782 patients in hospital with Covid in England, 42 in Wales (which counts suspected and confirmed Covid), and 17 in Northern Ireland.

Ms Sturgeon said from now on patients will be counted as "Covid patients in hospital" if they test positive during their stay, or within 28 days prior to admission.

She said: "We will stop classifying them as Covid patients for statistical purposes after 28 days in hospital, or 28 days after the date of their positive test, whichever is later."

The First Minister said she had also asked Public Health Scotland to develop a tool that would enable separate counting of the small number of patients who are still recovering in hospital more than 28 days after a positive test.