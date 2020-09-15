The BBC have published a list of their top 10 earners, as four women now feature for the first time.
Zoe Ball’s pay increased by £1m after taking over BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast show as Lauren Laverne and Fiona Bruce moved into the top 10 list.
The corporation’s annual report shows that Match of the Day’s Gary Lineker remains the highest paid star with a salary of £1.75m.
READ MORE: Match of the Day host Gary Lineker agrees new five-year BBC deal
However, Mr Lineker signed a new five year deal which is estimated to see a £400,000 wage cut to the former England and Barcelona striker.
Here is the top 10 list in full:
10. Ken Bruce - £385,000-£389,999 (Radio 2's Mid Morning Show, Eurovision Song Contest, Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park)
=9. Stephen Nolan - £390,000-£394,999 (The Nolan Show on Radio Ulster, Nolan Live on BBC One (Northern Ireland), The Stephen Nolan Show on 5 Live)
=9. Alan Shearer - £390,000-£394,999 (Match of the Day: Premier League and FA Cup)
8. Lauren Laverne - £395,000-£399,999 (BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, 6 Music Recommends, Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Mercury Music Prize)
7. Vanessa Feltz - £405,000-£409,999 (Radio 2 early Breakfast Show, Radio London Breakfast Show, Radio 2 cover)
6. Fiona Bruce - £450,000-£454,999 (Question Time and presenting on BBC One)
5. Huw Edwards - £465,000-£469,999 (News at Six and News at Ten, presenting on BBC One and the News Channel, election night and news specials)
4. Steve Wright - £475,000-£479,999 (Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs)
3. Graham Norton - £725,000-£729,000 (Weekly show on Radio 2, a range of programmes and series, Bafta film and TV awards)
2. Zoe Ball - £1,360,000-£1,364,999 (Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show)
1. Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,754,999 (Match of the Day, Premier League and FA Cup, Sports Personality of the Year)
