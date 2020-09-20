The Dockyard Social

Bringing together some of the best street food traders that Scotland has to offer, the Dockyard Social has reopened. Although having reduced the number of food traders to give more space within the venue, there’s still the same award winning food, drinks and music. Bookings are made online and they’ve taken off the entry fee for good measure. To keep in line with government guidelines they’ve got sanitiser stations and social distancing within the venue.

25-27 September (2.5 hour booking slots can be made online) Entry is free but must be booked online. The Dockyard Social, Haugh Road, Glasgow, West End, G3. www.dockyardsocial.com/#Ticket-Section

It’s a Small World

The Scotia Gallery’s latest exhibition is showcasing the works from an impressive series of Macro photography from Scottish artist David Gilliver. Take a trip into miniature worlds featuring many recognisable toy characters from the Marvel Universe and Star Wars in a whimsical and playful exhibition showcasing Gilliver’s limitless imagination. Gilliver graduated from the Glasgow School of Art in 2001 and his work has recently been featured on the BBC and in numerous publications.

21-25 September from 9am-5pm. Free. Scotia Gallery, 7-9 Derby Street, Glasgow, G3 7TJ. 01415308857 (bookings must be made in advance and can be taken over the phone)

Island Dreams

This exhibition at the Scottish Storytelling Centre from Gavin Francis examines our collective fascination with maps and islands. The exhibition features four centuries of cartography from Scotland and the rest of the world. The maps are presented alongside excerpts from the book of the same name.

22-27 September from 10am-6pm. Free (tickets can be booked online). Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1SR www.scottishstorytellingcentre

Toxic Mask-ulinity

The Classic Grand has reopened its doors and welcomes comedian Scott Gibson for his Toxic Mask-ulinity show. There will be social distancing to keep you and the staff safe, seating in banks of two or four only. Join Gibson for a family-friendly walk down memory lane of the last six months, featuring some new bits, some old bits, some rants and a few stories here and there.

20 September at 4pm. Tickets from £13.75. The Classic Grand, 18 Jamaica Street, Glasgow, G1 4QD www.seetickets.com

Up in Smoke

Using a combination of art, literature, advertising and movies, this exhibition from St Andrews museum highlights smoking as a social practice and the ways in which the perception of smoking has shifted drastically from its glorification in the 1800s to the revelations of its health-related issues in modern times. There’s many unusual and intriguing items from the museum collections on show making for an interesting and educational afternoon.

21-26 September from 10.30am-4pm. Free (visits can be booked online). St Andrews Museum, Kinburn Park, Doubledykes Road, St Andrews, KY16 9DP. www.onfife.com

Charlotte Cohen