A new outbreak of Covid-19 has been discovered in the Kilcreggan area in Argyll and Bute, according to NHS Highland.
The cluster of 13 confirmed cases has been linked to an event at Cove and Kilcreggan bowling Club on Monday, September 7.
So far 13 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in connection to the gathering.
READ MORE: Edinburgh and Lothians 'under review' as further restrictions ruled out for now
Yesterday, a multi-agency Incident Management Team (IMT) meeting was convened to coordinate the investigation and management of the situation, with support from Argyll and Bute Council Environment Health Department and other partners.
NHS Highland also said the Health Protection Team is undertaking case follow-ups in accordance with national guidance as contact tracing is carried out.
The health board has said all those identified as close contacts are being advised to self-isolate.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Real number of Covid patients in hospital in Scotland slashed to 48 after 'overcounting' controversy
Dr Jenny Wares, NHS Highland’s Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: “This is an evolving situation and work is continuing to follow up cases and their contacts with those contacted being advised to self-isolate and seek testing if symptomatic.
“We would also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the virus can recur even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.