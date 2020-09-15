More than 50,000 people have signed a petition calling for BBC Scotland to reverse its decision to stop broadcasting the country's daily coronavirus briefings.
The public broadcaster announced that they will be no longer providing live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon's coronavirus briefings every day.
The decision has been met with backlash from thousands of Scots, as many call for the BBC to do a u-turn on the decision.
At the time of writing, 52,844 people have signed the petition which is asking for the reversal of the BBC's decision to stop broadcasting the Scottish Government's daily briefing.
Laura McNeill, the organiser of the petition, wrote:
"The Scottish Government Covid-19 Briefings have been and still are an essential tool in dealing with this public health crisis, used to convey important information to the people of this country.
"To deny that is to put the country at a serious risk.
"We have no control over broadcasting rights and no national media and not everyone has access to internet.
"The BBC are causing an issue where the only one should be that of public health.
"Let them know you will not accept this. Please sign and share."
