A council has pledged to "fully investigate" amid claims one of its own gyms has been flouting Covid social distancing restrictions.

Former SNP councillor Rosa Zambonini shared her experiences of visiting the leisure centre in Wishaw, on Monday night, which is run by Culture and Leisure North Lanarkshire.

She described the gym as "mobbed" and said she had witnessed people hugging and shaking hands and claims equipment was not being sanitised between use as required.

Went to the gym tonight, no masks, utterly mobbed, everyone shaking hands and hugging, music blaring, hardly any equipment being cleaned by users between sets..... not at all what I was expecting!



Writing on Twitter she said: "Went to the gym tonight, no masks, utterly mobbed, everyone shaking hands and hugging, music blaring, hardly any equipment being cleaned by users between sets...not at all what I was expecting."

Tougher restrictions on home visits were extended to Lanarkshire last Friday due to a rise in cases, meaning people living in the area are not able to meet other households in their homes.

Similar measures are already in place in Glasgow, East and West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire.

A spokeswoman for Culture and Leisure NL said mask wearing in gyms is 'not specified in government guidance.'

She added: “We are fully investigating this matter as the safety of all customers and staff is of the utmost importance to us.

“In terms of capacity in the gym and all activity areas, this is capped at each venue depending on the size of the specific activity space in order for safe and adequate room to be available for all service users.

"The capacity and number of people who will be in the gym is clearly marked on the booking app and we continually monitor all capacity levels.

“All gym staff must wear masks at all times but we cannot enforce the wearing of masks for customers within the gym environment as this has not been specified by government guidance.

“Music levels in facilities have been reduced since the reopening and are closely monitored. We will ensure these rules are reinforced to all staff.

“Our team has also been reminding all gym users to wipe down equipment before and after use and we have rigorous cleaning procedures during session, between sessions and out-with opening hours.

"We will continue to reinforce these rules and ask all service users to respect and follow them at all times.”