IT WAS more than half a century ago, but I still remember my first day as a teacher. I was ushered into the head’s office just as the janny was lighting the open fire. A couple of minutes later the secretary appeared with his tea and biscuits. A half-finished crossword rested by his armchair. My induction was how to complete the register; followed by a none-too subtle threat of what would happen if I got it wrong. To pupils and staff, he was a bit like Stalin, only less compassionate.

Over the years I worked with many headteachers. They were a mixed ability bunch. A couple were outstanding, most were OK and one or two shouldn’t have been out on their own. Irrespective of ability, it was obvious their job was becoming tougher, as staffing and resources were cut back. It’s no surprise current headteachers are struggling to cope with the additional demands of the pandemic. School reopening has been overlaid on an already crushing workload; headteacher burnout is a real possibility. Arrangements for reopening have been a bit like an inverted triangle, with the full weight bearing down on headteachers at the sharp end.