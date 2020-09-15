Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane has defended JK Rowling over accusations of transphobia and suggested people are sometimes too quick to take offence.

The Rutherglen-born star, who played gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, spoke out on behalf of the author who earlier this year attracted criticism for her comments on gender identity.

Ms Rowling strongly denies being transphobic, but the row was reignited this week when a review of her latest book, Troubled Blood, said it featured a "transvestite serial killer".

Speaking to the Radio Times, Mr Coltrane said: "I don’t think what she said was offensive really. I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended.

“They wouldn’t have won the war, would they? That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on.’”

The 70-year-old Cracker star said he did not want to go further because of the strong reaction the topic provokes.

“I don’t want to get involved in all of that because of all the hate mail and all that s***," he said. "Which I don’t need at my time of life."

Ms Rowling was accused of being transphobic after responding to an article entitled “Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate”.

She tweeted: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

The 55-year-old writer defended her comments and said: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.

"I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

She was previously criticised by Harry Potter stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.