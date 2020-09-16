A YOUNG woman who witnessed the aftermath of a horrific Boxing Day crash in which her 60-year-old aunt died and six other relatives were injured has said it is an “insult” to the family that no action has been taken to improve road safety at the scene of the accident.

Gabby Ballantyne, 21, arrived seconds after a Land Rover mounted the pavement on Manse Road in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire at around 4.55pm on December 26 last year when the family were walking to a restaurant for a festive meal.

Retired community worker Eleanor Ballantyne died and four others were seriously injuries including a 15-year-old boy.

The driver, a 64-year-old woman, is said to have struck seven of the pedestrians before crashing into a parked vehicle but investigations into the cause of the accident are continuing.

Two of the family are said to be still recovering from their injuries.

READ MORE: Here's every road where a new speed camera will be introduced in Scotland

After the incident, there were calls for action to be taken to improve the safety of the road, backed by local MP Amy Callaghan, which is said to be a known speeding trouble spot and is a route used by children walking to a nearby primary school.

Ms Ballantyne has said the road is ‘another accident waiting to happen.’

However, according to East Dunbartonshire Council, no road related issues were identified in its investigations with Police Scotland.

While the cause of the accident is still to be determined, the 21-year-old says it has re-inforced earlier concerns about the safety of the road which the family say are shared by many in the Bearsden community.

She said: “We feel as if it’s an insult to the family if nothing is done.

“For me and my sisters, it’s happened and we’ve just had to carry on as normal without any improvements being made to the road and that feels disrespectful..

“My house looks onto the road and I always see cars flying down that road at 50 or 60mph and it is a 30 road. It’s more so the bend that’s the problem.

“I drive that road every day and the cars just fly round it and they end up pretty much in the middle of the road.

READ MORE: Council bans parking on rural roads after 'inconsiderate' parkers block emergency access

“None of us know what actually happened on the night of that accident and we don’t know if it was speed related or road related or whether it was another issue but whether it was or not, that road is an issue.

“Me and my sister walked that road for years going to school and there’s plenty of other kids who use it to walk to the primary school.

“It’s a very busy road. Even speed bumps coming up to that bend would help.

“I’ve been in the dark about the accident since it happened. I’ve just left it in the hands of the police and hopefully they will do their job right.

“It is just another accident waiting to happen.”

Ms Ballantyne is about to start her final year of a course in international marketing at Glasgow Caledonian University.

She said two members of the family have been left with injuries that will have a life-long impact while the accident has left its mark, psychologically on everyone involved including those who witnessed the immediate aftermath.

READ MORE: Scots councils urged to cut private parking spaces to make way for green car sharing schemes

She said: “Two of the individuals have suffered injuries that have affected their ability to live their lives. This is just the beginning of the recovery.

“The psychological side will affect everybody.”

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets at East Dunbartonshire Council, said, “We liaised with Police Scotland to determine if any actions were required on Manse Road following the tragic accident on Boxing Day last year.

"After conducting their investigation, Police Scotland confirmed that no roads-related issues were identified as being a contributory factor.”

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The investigation is ongoing and the family continue to be kept updated.”