At a time when the "rule of six" is in force and concerned neighbours might consider reporting those "flagrantly breaching the rules", it could seem for some as if spying on your neighbours is an easier feat than relying on them.

However, a new survey shows that most Scottish adults feel they can rely on their neighbours - with 80 per cent agreeing they felt supported by friends and relatives in their neighbourhood in 2019.

The Scottish Household Survey, which draws on interviews from thousands of Scots carried out before the pandemic hit, reported a heart-warming percentage of people who felt positive about the "people-based features" of their neighbourhood - such as kindness and trust.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What is the new method for counting Covid hospital patients and why has it changed?

According to the report, over three-quarters of adults felt a very or fairly strong sense of belonging to their neighbourhood in 2019 - although this was lower for younger people, ethnic minorities and people living in deprived areas.

Meanwhile, eighty-five percent agreed that they could rely on friends or relatives in their neighbourhood for support, and 90 per cent of adults in Scotland agreed that they would assist neighbours in an emergency.

In 2018, around three quarters of adults in Scotland met socially with friends, relatives, neighbours or work colleagues at least once a week.

So far this year, meeting socially with friends and family has been a challenge - with widespread social distancing guidelines and other Covid-related restrictions in place.

READ MORE: Sturgeon on new Covid rules: 'I don't want us to see it as spying on your neighbours'

And while these figures predate the coronavirus crisis, Nicola Sturgeon yesterday urged Scots to follow the Covid-19 guidelines out of "collective solidarity" rather than "spying on your neighbours."

She said: "We can't get through this as five million, or just above five million individuals, we can only get through this as a society pulling together.

"So I don't want us to see it, if we can at all avoid it, as spying on your neighbours or reporting your neighbours to the police.

"I want all of us to come at this from – why are we doing this? It's to protect each other.

"And I think that's served us well so far, and I think it will continue to serve us well.