A KARAOKE event has led to an outbreak of coronavirus cases, according to NHS Lothian.

Customers who attended the event at a pub in Midlothian have now been urged to self-isolate after the coronavirus cluster was identified.

A number of pub-goers who were at The Foresters Pub in Pathhead on Saturday, September 5 tested positive for the virus.

Anyone else who was at a karaoke event in the pub that day is being told to self-isolate for the remainder of the incubation period, up to and including September 19.

Foresters posted a video to its Facebook page on Saturday with the venue being deep cleaned with a “Covid-19 fog spray”.

Dr Duncan McCormick, NHS Lothian public health consultant and chairman of the expert group monitoring the situation, said: “We have seen transmission of the virus among patrons who were at The Foresters Pub in Pathhead on September 5 when a karaoke event was held.

“All those who have tested positive so far have been contacted by the national Test and Protect Team and they and their contacts continue to self-isolate at home.

“A risk assessment has been done and we want everyone who was there at the karaoke event to self-isolate to help reduce the risk of onward spread.

“We know cases of Covid-19 are rising throughout Scotland and it is absolutely vital that that we all do everything we can to turn this around.

“We would remind people that music in venues can encourage people to raise their voices which makes it easier for the virus to be transmitted.”

The NHS Lothian Health Protection Team has also been working with two schools in East Lothian as contract tracing has been completed at one while being carried out at another.

There is no evidence of transmission within Knox Academy, but a statement on the school’s website said: “There has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within Knox Academy.

“A detailed risk assessment has been carried out by the school and Health Protection to identify any close contacts.

“The school remains open and if your young person has not been contacted then they should continue to attend school if they remain well.”

Preston Lodge High School also remains open as enhanced cleaning measures continue.

The health board also confirmed a small number of people at Drylaw Police station in Edinburgh have tested positive.