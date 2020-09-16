A plane dedicated to thanking the efforts of healthcare staff will fly over Scotland today.
The 'NHS Spitfire' will soar over hospitals as part of a thank you message to those continuing to work on the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
And Scots can even have their names or the names of their loved ones handwritten on the unique plane.
To nominate a name, visit the plane's JustGiving page.
Today, the plane will begin its journey at 10am at Duxford Airfield in England. It will reach Scotland at around 2.49pm.
Here's the full flightpath for the flypast:
10am, takeoff - Duxford Airfield
10.38am - Pinderfields General Hospital NHS Wakefield
10.40am - St Mary’s Hospital NHS Leeds
10.44am - Bradford Royal Infirmary NHS
10.50am - Harrogate District Hospital NHS
10.55am - York Hospital NHS
11.10am - Friarage Hospital NHS Northallerton
11.15am - Darlington Memorial Hospital NHS
11.20am - Teeside Airport - Land
2pm takeoff - Teeside Airport
2.04pm - The James Cook University Hospital NHS Middlesbrough
2.08pm - University Hospital of Hartlepool NHS
2.10pm - Peterlee Community Hospital NHS
2.14pm - University Hospital of North Durham NHS
2.15pm - Lanchester Road Hospital NHS
2.17pm - Chester Le Street Hospital NHS
2.20pm - Sunderland Children’s Hospital NHS
2.22pm - Sunderland Royal Hospital NHS
2.25pm - Queen Elizabeth Hospital NHS Gatehead
2.27pm - Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital NHS Newcastle-upon-Tyne
2.28pm - Newcastle Freeman Hospital NHS
2.34pm - Hexham General Hospital NHS
2.39pm - Haltwhistle War Memorial Hospital NHS
2.45pm - Cumberland Infirmary NHS Carlisle
2.49pm - Annan Hospital NHS
2.55pm - Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary NHS
3.15pm - Land at Cumbernauld airport
