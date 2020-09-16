Dunfermline war veteran JJ Chalmers is joining this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The TV presenter has become known for his coverage of the Invictus Games on the BBC since 2017.

His career as Royal Marine Commando was cut short in 2011 when he sustained life-changing injuries after being hurt in a blast that killed two of his colleagues while on duty in Afghanistan.

JJ, which stands for John James, went through 30 surgeries following the incident; lost two of his fingers, sustained holes in his legs, suffered scars on his face and chest and at one point even had one arm grafted temporarily to his body.

Despite the odds, the 33-year-old went through rehabilitation and competed in the 2014 Invictus Games, winning three medals as captain of the trike cycling team.

After becoming a popular presenter and a pal of Prince Harry, he was also due to cover the Olympics and Paralympic Games this year before the global pandemic delayed the sporting event.

His dad, John Chalmers, a former Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, told the Press: "We are proud of the fact that since his injuries, JJ has carved himself a career as a TV presenter after taking part in the Invictus Games.

"This year he had been due to cover the Olympics, Paralympics and Invictus Games but because of the pandemic, his contracts with the BBC and Channel 4 were put on hold.

"But along came Strictly and it's a great career opportunity for him and it will be great fun.

"I've never voted before but I will definitely be watching this year and hope to get a fan base going in the local area!"

JJ said in a statement: "My whole life is defined by facing challenges. Whether it’s becoming a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my injuries sustained in Afghanistan or competing in the Invictus Games.

"Now, as a TV presenter, I’m lucky enough to witness some of the greatest sporting contests in the world.

"Strictly is a whole different ball game in respect to the challenges I will face but I’m up for an adventure and at least my mum will know where I am!"