This is the luxury superyacht where Rangers are staying during their stopover in Gibraltar for their Europa League clash, according to reports.
Steven Gerrard's side face a crucial qualifier and they will be staying in style during their visit.
The Daily Record report that the Light Blues will be staying on the five star yacht named Sunborn Gibraltar, which is docked in the promenade.
The hotel on water has its very own gym, casino and spa, as well as a number of restraunants and bars.
Rangers will have already checked in after jetting out from Glasgow airport yesterday.
Meanwhile, the Ibrox outfit have registered all four players who pulled up injured in last weekend's 4-0 rout of Dundee United.
Jermain Defoe has also been listed in the squad. His main concern will be the fact that he is unable to bring Joe Aribo who is out for around six weeks despite starting the campaign and playing well in pre-season.
Jordan Jones has also been left out.
