A Glasgow hospital has been evacuated this morning.
Patients and staff have been directed to the car park of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Govan.
Footage online shows multiple fire engines in attendance, however, the cause of the alarm is not yet known.
One eyewitness told The Herald that an area between the main entrance and the children's hospital has been cordoned off.
"As I was walking from the multistorey to the main entrance, I saw about half a dozen fire engines along the bus stops," they said. "The fire fighters were telling everyone to get back and had cordoned off an area between the main entrance and the children's hospital.
"A couple of them were standing pointing to the roof.
"There were loads of patients, like me, who were wondering what would happen to our appointments, but they wouldn't give us any information.
"A nurse told me they thought it was a small fire."
Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.
