BBC Scotland’s topical discussion programme Debate Night is returning tonight for another series.
Audience members from across Scotland are being asked to pitch questions virtually to the panel this week to comply with social distancing measures.
It will be presented by host Stephen Jardine, and will air on the BBC Scotland channel at 10.30pm tonight.
With debate heating up amid the coronavirus pandemic, we take a look at who will feature on tonight's show.
John Swinney
Deputy First Minister John Swinney will appear on tonight's panel of Debate Night.
Jamie Greene
Scottish Conservative Education Spokesperson will take a seat in tonight's debate.
Pauline McNeil
Labour MSP Pauline McNeill, the party's Housing, Communities and Equality spokesperson, will also appear in tonight's show.
Professor Linda Bauld
Linda Bauld, Professor of Public Health at Edinburgh University, is the final member of the panel today.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.