BBC Scotland’s topical discussion programme Debate Night is returning tonight for another series.

Audience members from across Scotland are being asked to pitch questions virtually to the panel this week to comply with social distancing measures.

It will be presented by host Stephen Jardine, and will air on the BBC Scotland channel at 10.30pm tonight.

With debate heating up amid the coronavirus pandemic, we take a look at who will feature on tonight's show.

John Swinney

Deputy First Minister John Swinney will appear on tonight's panel of Debate Night.

Jamie Greene

Scottish Conservative Education Spokesperson will take a seat in tonight's debate.

Pauline McNeil

Labour MSP Pauline McNeill, the party's Housing, Communities and Equality spokesperson, will also appear in tonight's show.

Professor Linda Bauld

Linda Bauld, Professor of Public Health at Edinburgh University, is the final member of the panel today.

