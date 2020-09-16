More than 260 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 267 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, but said this included some from the last few days as a result of a testing backlog.
One death has been registered in the last day, putting the death toll by this measure at 2501.
Figures revealed at the Scottish Government's daily Covid-19 briefing revealed 51 were in hospital as of midnight last night, with six in intensive care.
The majority of cases were recorded in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, which saw a confirmed 105 cases overnight.
40 extra cases were recorded in Lanarkshire, with 45 in Lothian.
A total of 4,236 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).
A total of five deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between September 7 and 13, two in a care home and three in a hospital.
The statistics are published weekly and account for all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment