MICHAEL Gove has put himself forward to be grilled by MSPs on the controversial Internal Market Bill amid a row over UK ministers refusing to turn up at Holyrood.
UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma earlier declined an invitation to appear before Holyrood’s finance committee because of the “tight legislative timeline” for the Bill.
Convener of Holyrood's finance and constitution committee, Bruce Crawford said he was “genuinely dismayed” by the "discourtesy".
But Mr Gove has now put himself forward to be grilled by MSPs on the proposals.
Mr Crawford said: “I can now confirm the clerks have been advised by Mr Gove, the Dutchy of the Chancellor of Lancaster’s office that he’s available to give evidence on the bill.
“His officials will confirm timings with the clerks in due course.
“That’s a welcome development and I look forward to hearing form Mr Gove as I’m sure the rest of the committee will too.”
Last week, anger MSPs angrily criticsed UK work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey after she turned down repeated attempts to appear before a Holyrood committee.
Scottish migration minister Ben Macpherson told MSPs that he has tried on seven occasions to have a meeting with the UK Government over controversial plans for a points-based immigration system.
