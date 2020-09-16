A former SNP MP has denied stealing more than £25,000 from pro-independence groups.

Natalie McGarry appeared at Glasgow Sherrif Court today facing two embezzlement charges.

The 39-year-old is accused of appropriating £21,000 for her own use in her role as treasurer of the Women for Independence group between April 26, 2013 and November 30, 2015.

She is also accused of failing to transfer charitable donations raised by the group to Perth and Kinross Foodbank and to Positive Prisons, Positive Futures.

It is alleged Ms McGarry transferred money made from fundraising events into her own personal accounts - and allegedly used cheques, held in the name of Women for Independence, to deposit money into her accounts.

McGarry is also accused of embezzling £4,661.02 for her own use from the Glasgow Regional Association of the Scottish National Party between April 9 2014 and August 10 2015.

It is alleged that in the course of her roles as treasurer, secretary and convener of the association she used cheques drawn on bank accounts held in its name to pay expenses it had not incurred and retained reimbursements to which she was not entitled.

The indictment also alleges she used cheques drawn on bank accounts held in the association’s name to deposit money in her own personal bank accounts and transferred funds donated to the association through its website into her own bank accounts.

Allan Macleod, representing McGarry, entered not guilty pleas to both charges on her behalf when she appeared in the dock on Wednesday.

The case has been continued until a further hearing on November 11.