LORD Keen has not had a response from Downing Street after offering his resignation over the Internal Markets Bill.
The Advocate General for Scotland was facing mounting pressure to leave the role after he said government minister Brandon Lewis was "answering the wrong question" when he said the bill breaks international law.
The Conservative peer insisted it did not break the law, but his comments have been dismissed as incorrect by both the government and Mr Lewis.
He said: "I tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister first thing this morning, I've not yet heard back from the Prime Minister."
When asked if he would be persuaded to stay in the role, he said: "I tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister first thing this morning, I really can't say anymore."
