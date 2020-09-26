“What is an American garden?” It’s a question Monty Don poses at the beginning of a new book he has collaborated on with celebrated photographer Derry Moore. (Yes, there’s a TV series too).
The size of the country and the diversity of its landscapes means it’s not a question that can really be answered. From the Arizona desert to the heart of New York city, American gardens are responses to the natural habitat that surrounds them, even if in some cases it’s in defiance to those surroundings.
American Gardens takes us from Bob Hope’s house to downtown Miami and takes in the variety and colour of the American garden, all caupturd by Derry Moore’s expert eye.
American Gardens, by Monty Don & Derry Moore, is published by Prestel, priced £35 © Derry Moore
