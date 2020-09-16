A RESTAURANT backed by Man Utd star Juan Mata has been forced to close four years after a star-studded opening.

Tapeo and Wine in the Deansgate area of Manchester had operated a takeaway delivery and collection service during lockdown but had yet to reopen to diners.

Now owners have confirmed it will shut for good.

Accounts lodges in the summer revealed total debts of £772,086 for 2018 - up from £593,548 in 2017.

The two-floor restaurant held a launch party in May, 2016 attended by a host of Manchester United players including Ander Herrera, David De Gea, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind.

Juan Mata, 32, a former Spanish international backed the restaurant with his father Juan Snr who now deals with its day-to-day running.

The owners began the sharing of the news on social media by saying: "Adios y gracias."

They went on: "To all our friends and beloved customers.

"Unfortunately, and after five years of trying our best to bring Spain to you, through our food, drinks and service, our restaurant Tapeo and Wine will not be opening its doors anymore.

"We had to take this decision as a result of a number of factors and we thank every single one of you who over the years came and enjoyed with us!

"It's been a great ride and we will always be grateful for your love and support."

Mr Mata invested in the restaurant, established by husband and wife team Natalia Esquerdo and Nacho Perez with backing from the Man Utd star's dad Juan Manuel Mata Rodriguez.

The couple left Tapeo and Wine later that year and left the running to Mata Snr and his business partner Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia.