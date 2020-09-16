A cluster of cases has been discovered at student accommodation in Edinburgh, according to NHS Lothian.
The health board's Health Protection team are currently investigating the outbreak of confirmed Covid-19 cases at Edinburgh Napier University's Bainfield student housing.
Individuals and close contacts living in the university accommodation are being contacted and advice guidance regarding self-isolating is being issued.
NHS Lothian has said that enhanced cleaning and safety measures in line with national guidance are already in place at the University.
To respect and maintain patient confidentiality, no further details will be released for the time being.
Meanwhile, the University is to remain open and operational.
All students and staff who are not required to self-isolate have been asked to attend as normal.
Further information on COVID-19, including symptom checkers and general testing advice, is available on the NHS Inform website: https://www.nhsinform.scot/
