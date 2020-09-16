SOME 25,000 have complained about an episode of Britain's Got Talent which featured a Black Lives Matters-inspired routine making.

The number of people complaining about the episode featuring dance troupe Diversity has shot up 15,500 on Friday.

It is now heading towards becoming the most complained about TV event in a decade.

The routine featured Ashley Banjo being knelt on by a police officer, a reference to George Floyd's death in police custody.

There were also backing dancers performing dressed in riot gear and the group took the knee during the performance.

The most complained about TV moment was Roxanne Pallett’s Celebrity Big Brother ‘punchgate’ drama with former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas in 2018 which registered 25,327 complaints.

Third on the list was an interview on the ITV show Loose Women which led to the How Clean Is Your House? presenter Kim Woodburn walking off the show in tears. There were 7,912 complaints.

Diversity won BGT back in 2009 with Ashley Banjo leading the group.

He is now standing in for Simon Cowell on the judging panel and has previously Ashley admitted he has received a barrage of abuse over the performance.

The latest numbers come as ITV backed Diversity for their "authentic, heartfelt" performance on Britain's Got Talent.

An ITV spokesman said: "Britain's Got Talent has always been an inclusive show, which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms and ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity's performance on BGT.

"Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain and their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020."

Ashley Banjo says it was a necessary performance and told followers on Twitter: "So much to say... But I’ll Just let the performance talk. Thousands of messages of Love and support - Thank you.

"For the thousands of messages of hate and ignorance - Thank you. You highlight exactly what needs to change. Sending nothing but love to you all."