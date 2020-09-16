A cluster of four cases linked to a hotel has been detected by NHS Highland.

All four positive cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the MacDonald Hotel in the Kinlochleven area.

The hotel has now closed and all staff have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team is now following up in accordance with national guidance, and contact tracing is being carried out.

Dr Tim Allison, Director of Public Health with NHS Highland, said: “We appreciate that this will be causing anxiety within the local community but please be reassured that investigations so far have seen no evidence of wider community spread.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the virus can recur even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms.”

The MacDonald Hotel posted on Facebook on Saturday that one of their team members had tested positive for Covid-19.

It said: "Today we have had a team member test positive for Covid-19. So to reassure everyone we are releasing this statement explaining the actions we have taken.

"All of our team members have received training on the symptoms of the virus and the person concerned took swift action and arranged a test as soon as feeling unwell.

"They isolated immediately to await the result. Any team member who worked closely with them is also isolating for two weeks.

"Our cleaning regime had already increased and we closed the hotel today to carry out extra deep cleaning and fog the entire hotel with disinfectant cleaner.

"We have been interviewed by Environmental Health and they are satisfied with both our distancing and cleaning policies and the actions we took today once we found out. They have also received all of our track and trace information and will contact any one they deem necessary.

"We are in the process of emailing anyone that is staying with us for the next two weeks to inform them of the situation. We appreciate that some guests may wish to cancel their trip, and there will be no charges for this.

"We would like to thank all of our team for remaining calm today and getting on with the job in hand."

The hotel yesterday announced it had taken the decision to close temporarily, and thanked their team and guests for their support and understanding.